Cool new blankets for kids and Day of the Dead celebrations

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – As summer comes to and end and the weather starts to turn cooler, it is time to cuddle up with some of the softest blankets on the market. Blankets By Brian, a Utah-based luxury custom minky-fabric blanket and accessories boutique, is introducing a line of fun, new fabrics and designs, including adorable prints for children’s blankets.

And just in time for the Halloween and fall season, Blankets By Brian is releasing a special sugar skull fabric for Day of The Dead celebrations. You can make your blanket purchasing experience truly a personal one, by choosing the specific fabrics, designs and colors you want. Blankets By Brian provides simple care instructions with every product to help you maintain the softness and quality of the blanket, making a Blanket By Brian blanket your “forever blanket.”

BlanketsByBrian.com offers convenient online shopping that is also easy to navigate. All products are locally custom made by Brian Severson in his Midvale, Utah boutique. Glance through the online store at BlanketsByBrian.com and discover all the fun colors and prints you can design for yourself for blankets, wraps, scarves, travel blankets, pet bed covers, bedding, etc… You’ll find the perfect gifts for loved ones and friends or perhaps for yourself.

Blankets By Brian also offers comfortable, custom designer face masks in a variety of prints and colors.

Don’t miss out on the Daily Dish Viewer Special. Use the discount code “DISH“ when purchasing online to save 20% on kids blankets and the new sugar skull blankets The special deal runs now thru September 10, 2021. Visit BlanketsByBrian.com today.

**Sponsored Content