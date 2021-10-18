Comfort food at its best that will make the whole house smell amazing!

(The Daily Dish) Comfort food at its best! Get out the crockpots or you can cook this in a stockpot. Throw a chuck roast in with some veggies and liquid. The whole house will smell amazing! Plus, easy clean-up!

Ingredients:

1 beef Blade Chuck Roast Boneless (2-1/2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup Burgundy or dry red wine

2 tablespoons minced garlic

3 cups frozen vegetable blend (any variety)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

Salt

Prepared mashed potatoes (optional)

Additional fresh thyme (optional)

Instructions:

Spray stockpot with cooking spray; heat over medium heat until hot. Place beef pot roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Pour off drippings; season with salt and pepper.

Add broth, wine, and garlic to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours or until pot roast is fork-tender.

Remove pot roast; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook 5 minutes. Add frozen vegetables to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender and liquid is reduced slightly. Stir in 1 tablespoon thyme. Season with salt, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: If using a traditional stew blend of carrots, onions, celery, and potatoes, cook until potatoes are fork-tender, approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Carve pot roast into thin slices; serve with vegetable mixture and mashed potatoes, if desired. Garnish with remaining cooking liquid and additional thyme, if desired.

For additional recipes and information, visit the Utah Beef Council website. You can click here and print the recipe for Simple Savory Beef Pot Roast!

*Sponsored content.