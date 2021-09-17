Come out to FanX this weekend and meet The Incredible Hulk in Person!

Nicea is at the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention and she is checking out all of the fun and exciting booths available Today and Tomorrow. She also takes some time and talks to The Incredible Hulk! Come check out how much Louis Ferrigno LOVES coming to visit Utah!

Louis Jude Ferrigno is an American actor, fitness trainer, fitness consultant, and retired professional bodybuilder best known for his title role in the CBS television series The Incredible Hulk and vocally reprising the role in subsequent animated and computer-generated incarnations.

He has also appeared in European-produced fantasy adventures such as Sinbad of the Seven Seas and Hercules, and as himself in The King of Queens, I Love You, Man, and Con Man. As a bodybuilder, Ferrigno won an IFBB Mr. America title and two consecutive IFBB Mr. Universe titles and appeared in the bodybuilding documentary Pumping Iron. Ferrigno’s voice was used in a composite for the Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok and the Avengers films and was the voice of himself in Lego Marvel’s Avengers.

Also, take a minute and check out the backstory of how the biggest comic book convention in the US started!

The popular convention brings together fans from all walks of life. Many people even dress up in honor of their favorite heroes or characters. Like many events, FanX had to take a break last year with COVID-19, but they’re now ready to welcome everyone back.

Here is what they posted on their website this year:

“We’re committed to the health and safety of our attendees and will continue working with state health and government officials to make sure we remain in line with necessary protocols and following the latest health precautions. We will keep the lines of communication open with local health and government officials and seek to share any updates and changes as soon as possible. With the fluid nature of these times, please follow our social media pages, newsletter, and website for the most up-to-date information on our health and safety guidelines and, as necessary, any adjustments made closer to or during FanX,”

The FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention is an annual event put on by Dan Farr Productions and is now the most attended convention in the state of Utah and the largest comic convention in North America per capita. The convention has attracted celebrities like Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Mark Hamill, Jeremy Renner, Elijah Wood, Dick Van Dyke, Tom Felton, Jason Momoa, Matt Smith, Sir Patrick Stewart, Buzz Aldrin and so many more.

FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ is a world-class pop culture phenomenon that brings the best in entertainment to the Intermountain West. With Celebrity Guest Panels, Autograph signings, Photo ops, gaming competitions, Cosplay Contests, Special Events, KidCon, and the Film Festival, there is something for everyone.

FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ gives fans up-close and personal interaction with their favorite actors, authors, artists, and stars. With guests from TV shows and films such as Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Firefly, The Walking Dead, and more, FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ is the ultimate fan celebration!

FanX 2021 is happening September 16-18, 2021 at The Salt Palace Convention Center! Get tickets now.

