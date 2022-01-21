Come out for a free family-friendly event demonstrating experiments, and kids laughing, and loving every minute!

(The Daily Dish) The Utah STEM Expo aims to expose the general public to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math through demonstrations given by students of Beehive Science and Technology Academy.

Each year Beehive Science and Technology Academy has the privilege to hold a schoolwide event called the Utah STEM Expo, this is where the school can showcase students’ work at the public event in a convention center. Each year all students are required to create a project, make a webpage on Google Sites, and a video narrative of the project.

The students, with the help of the science instructors, choose their projects. Videos, created by the students, of the projects, are found on Beehive Science and Technology Academy’s YouTube Channel.

AI Tic-Tac-Toe Robot

Carbon Snake

Flaming Powder Sugar



The core of student projects is in STEM subjects, primarily science, math, engineering, and computer science. There are usually projects related to art and music as well. For more information about steps for students to follow to complete their Utah STEM Expo requirements, click here.

At this Family-friendly, free public event there will be over 300 projects that are demonstrated by 6th to 11th graders. In addition to the projects that students will be demonstrating, many STEM-related local universities, businesses, and organizations will also be demonstrating projects.

Come on out to the Mountain America Expo Center, located at 9575 State Street Sandy UT 84070. Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm and share in the excitement!

For additional Utah STEM Expo event information, you can visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.