Come out and celebrate Halloween on the High Seas!

(Daily Dish) The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is hosting a new nighttime event on our outdoor plaza: Halloween on the High Seas!

This event will happen every Thursday – Sunday evening through the month of October from 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM. They will be offering five different areas to explore!

First, let’s talk about The Seaside Carnival with shops and games where you’ll be able to shop for treasures from vendors and also participate in exciting carnival games!

Then we can head on over to The Abyss where you’ll discover pirates and mermaids and also be able to work on your navigation skills as you make your journey through the hay maze. Don’t forget to stop and pick up food and treats at the food trucks!

Next, let’s sail on over to The Deep, where you may discover something hidden! Once you’ve completed your journey through the Deep you may just find a lost treasure! While on your trip, you’ll have opportunities for rare photos and to check out some of the sea creatures.

While you’re probably exhausted at this point, you’ll still want to head over to Klub Kelp! Klub Kelp is where you can dance the night away on the EECO stage. There is a magical dance party to experience under the sea.

Finally, make sure you’re in costume so you can participate in the Costume Parade so you can show off your costume and join in on select trick-or-treating events that are being supported by visiting vendors and more!

This is a family-friendly event and great for kids of all ages and guests can also download the new aquarium app and use a NEW augmented reality feature to explore even more characters.

Save $1 off Each Ticket When You Purchase Online!

Members SAVE 20% Off Each Admission

Children 2 and under FREE

Get your tickets now!

