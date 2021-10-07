Come get lost in the fall fun as we celebrate the 26th season

Utah’s original corn maze has doubled the fun this year with a new, second location to mark its 26th season. Along with its flagship location at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, Cornbelly’s opens a second location in Spanish Fork this Friday. With two BeUTAHful mazes, both locations offer Utahns even more chances to get lost in fall fun.

Lehi’s Oh Bea-UTAH-ful maze design features a giant American flag, paying tribute to both our state and country during the 20th anniversary year of 9/11. The patriotic theme carries over into an evening light show that showcases the beauty of the state, a call for unity, and a tribute to those who’ve sacrificed so much for our country. Visitors to Lehi can also enjoy Insanity Point haunted attractions, a pumpkin courtyard, and more than 50 other fall attractions.

“Twenty years ago, our world was changed forever in the aftermath of September 11th. Our lives were changed again when the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. Through both of these events, it has become more important than ever to unite together. On this 20th anniversary year of 9/11, we pay tribute to our beloved country and flag, with our “Oh Bea-UTAH-ful” maze,” said founder Brett Herbst.

In Spanish Fork, a second Be-UTAH-ful maze showcases the Beehive state, along with U-pick pumpkins & sunflowers, three Jumbo Jumpers, hayrides, a bee train, ropes course, obstacle course, barnyard basketball, and more.

“It’s been a dream to open a location on my home farm in Spanish Fork, where we offer a completely different atmosphere. You are out in the country with wide-open spaces, smaller crowds, and more of a farm feeling. It’s the best of both worlds really, with large u-pick fields of pumpkins, sunflowers, and a handful of our signature Cornbelly’s attractions alongside,” Herbst said.



When Herbst first introduced Utah’s original maze to American Fork in 1996 as a recent BYU grad, more than 18,000 visitors turned out in only three weeks. Since then, Herbst has created the world’s largest maze company, designing more than 4,500 mazes in seven countries over the past 26 years.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (801) 794-3276 or visit their website, if you use discount code ABC4 and save $4 on any ticket you purchase online.

*Sponsored Content.