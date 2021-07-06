Come experience one of the largest gun shows in Utah

Mitch McKinlay joined Nicea and Surae on The Daily Dish to talk about the Rocky Mountain Gun Show that is coming up this weekend.

At the Rocky Mountain Gun Show, they’re offering something for every adventurer, gun enthusiast, and hunter. Come experience one of the largest gun shows in the beehive state. Thousands of fellow gun enthusiasts join to share their passion for gun rights and amazing displayed products. They will have weapons of every kind and the largest assortment of ammo around, including knives, stun guns, pepper spray, medical kits, food storage, and water storage. All types of ammo are in stalk and no limit on the quantity.

The Utah Concealed Weapons Class is recognized by 35 other states, making it one of the more sought-after permits. Available to Anyone over 21 for $49.

Come to the Davis Conference center in Layton Saturday 9 am – 5 pm or Sunday 9 am – 4 pm

Visit the Rocky Mountain Gun Show website and register or if you have additional questions you can call (801) 589-0975 or send an email.

