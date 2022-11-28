Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Salt Lake City is home to America’s first and longest-running version of The Nutcracker, created by Willam Christensen (Mr. C). Tchaikovsky’s moving score, magical costumes, and fairytale sets combine to create one of the most visually stunning productions of The Nutcracker in the world today.

Over 300 children will be part of the first and longest-running American production of The Nutcracker, with 76 children in every performance. “Each year, hundreds of children from multiple states around the Intermountain Region audition for the opportunity to perform in Ballet West’s The Nutcracker,” says Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute. “Being selected for the coveted roles in the production is an honor and has become a tradition for generations of families.”

After dancing with vaudeville, Mr. C founded the San Francisco Opera Ballet and introduced the world to The Nutcracker in 1944. He later moved to Salt Lake City, along with his choreographed productionand since 1955, Mr. C’s Nutcracker has been the centerpiece of Salt Lake City’s holiday festivities.

Behind the scenes production facts:

The Sugar Plum Fairy tutu is worth $7,000 in fabric and labor. It takes over 70 hours to design this particular tutu.

Each pair of ballet shoes is died to match the dancer’s skin tone and all of the shoe ribbons are died to match their skin tone, with various types of ribbon depending on the feel and stretchiness a dancer prefers (every dancer sews on their own shoe ribbon).

A dancer goes through about 88 pointe shoes in a year (36 weeks is their work year.

To install the flooring in the Capitol Theatre for productions requires a 53-foot semi-truck loaded up with all of the floor pieces. Installing it takes an hour with 12 people.

The Nutcracker will be performed at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City from Dec. 2 – 24. Tickets start at just $30 and can be purchased on their website.

*Sponsored Content.