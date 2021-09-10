Come enjoy a FUNtastic time at the Utah State Fair!

Deena is at the Utah State Fair today talking to the Royalty of the PCRA Rodeo and tonight the Rodeo kicks off, starting at 7:30 PM.

The Utah State Fair doesn’t only offer the Rodeo although it is one of the events that everyone looks forward to each year. The Fair offers many FUNtastic options! Food, concerts, livestock sales, animal exhibits, a demolition derby, comedy show’s and much, much more!

This year the Fair invited a touring museum full of scaly lizards and slimy snakes. The Wild Thing at the Utah State Fair is a museum on wheels that normally travels throughout Arizona state, setting up at children’s schools, food truck festivals, and other events to offer a unique experience to kids and adults alike. Over the next week, however, the Wild Thing is going to be firmly planted at the Utah State Fair!

The fair has over 150 years of history celebrating Utah and its agricultural roots. Join the fun on the 65 acres of wonder and awe. This year, the Utah State Fair will be held September 9-19, 2021.

