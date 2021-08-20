Come check out Spiced Chix in Roy this weekend for some “Not too boring Chicken”

Katy with Taste Utah is in Roy today in Roy, UT today with Co-Owner Mary Navalta-Chavan on The Daily Dish to talk about Spiced Chix. They specialize in spicy chicken or “Not too boring chicken” or American foods with a twist.

Spiced Chix offers 25 different spices that they import from India, mild but they can be made spicier if you’d like. Take a look at their menu and be amazed at all of the different options that are available. They offer delivery or pickup and they have a location in Roy or in Ogden.

Taste Utah is an interactive dining guide featuring videos of the best restaurants in Utah. They are the go-to resource for eating out at Utah restaurants and helping you to make that hard decision about where you want to eat.

Join Katy on Taste Utah weekly on ABC4 Utah Sundays at 9:30 AM to learn about the food culture around the state or visit their website to see all of the past locations that have been visited!

*Sponsored content