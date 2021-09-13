Combine these two flavors of the classic salad and steak for a Caesar Steak Sandwiches, YUMMY!

Switch up your regular go-to sandwich and combine the flavors of a classic Caesar salad with a delicious steak sandwich for Caesar Steak Sandwiches!

Ingredients:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Boneless or Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick or Flank Steak

1/2 cup prepared non-creamy Caesar dressing

2 cups coarsely chopped romaine lettuce

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

4 hoagie rolls (6 inches long each), split, toasted

Instructions:

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Reserve 2 tablespoons dressing. Pour remaining dressing in a medium bowl. Add beef; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining beef.

Toss lettuce with reserved dressing and 2 tablespoons cheese in medium bowl. Divide evenly over bottom of each roll. Top with beef; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Close sandwiches and enjoy!

