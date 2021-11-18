Combine the convenience of all your coverage into one plan

(The Daily Dish) Nicea is joined today by Roger Reese, Sales Director for UnitedHealthcare who is here to talk about plans that can help with preventative measures when you are looking at Medicare plans.

Your Medicare coverage is set up to help ensure you have access to the care you need, In addition to providing access to doctors and hospitals, your Medicare coverage can also help you live a healthier life and achieve your health goals.

First, confirm your preferred doctors and hospitals are available through the plan you’re considering. Access to affordable, quality care is an important consideration when choosing a plan. Most Medicare Advantage plans also cover telehealth visits, so confirm that coverage as you are exploring plan options. In 2021, UnitedHealthcare will offer the nation’s largest Medicare Advantage network across more plans, including many HMO plans. So wherever you are, members pay network costs when they see any of our more than 850,000 network care providers. Most UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans also include house calls, a program that offers people a yearly visit with a licensed clinician from the comfort of home, helping to coordinate needed care – including with an individual’s primary care provider; conducting health screenings and providing education on the management of chronic conditions.

Second, don’t forget about dental, vision and other additional benefits. For people on Medicare, many are surprised to find that Original Medicare doesn’t cover prescription drugs and most dental, vision and hearing services. But many Medicare Advantage plans do.



UnitedHealthcare encourages people to take advantage of wellness programs. Many people are surprised to learn that their plan offers benefits, programs and resources that can support them in their efforts to live a healthy life.

For example, many UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans provide access to wellness and fitness benefits, like Renew Active -The gold standard in Medicare fitness programs for body and mind, Renew Active will be available to people enrolled in most Medicare Advantage plans and offers access to an extensive, nationwide network of gyms and fitness locations – one of the largest of all Medicare fitness programs.

Renew Active also offers access to local wellness classes and events, in addition to thousands of workout videos and an online brain health program from AARP Staying Sharp to help support a healthy mind and body from the convenience of home.

Medicare Advantage, which is also called Medicare Part C, combines Parts A and B into one plan offered by private insurance companies. Medicare Advantage enrollment has grown more than 40 percent over the last five years and now includes about one-third of all Medicare beneficiaries. It provides the convenience of combining all your coverage into one plan so you have just one card to carry in your wallet and one company to work with.

*Sponsored Content.