(The Daily Dish) For nearly a century, individuals experiencing illness in Utah have relied on Community Nursing Services for their compassionate care. This non-profit has promised exceptional in-home nursing care to all Utahns, even if they’re currently underinsured and can’t pay right away. From this promise, each year CNS delivers over $1.1 million in high-quality care to more than 5,500 patients around the state. In addition, Community Nursing Services created the Charitable Care Fund – a charity that provides funding directly to underprivileged patients who need care.

To raise more funds for the cause, CNS is partnering with University of Utah Health to proudly host their 33rd Annual Art & Soup Charity Event on March 16th and 17th at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The event will feature amazing artwork from over 50 talented artists, while also providing delicious samples from 20 local restaurants. Artists participating in the event will be donating 35% of the proceeds they make from sales directly to the Charitable Care Fund. For added entertainment, the event will also be holding several giveaway drawings for a variety of prizes – including a Traeger grill.

If you’re interested in attending the event, buy your tickets online by clicking HERE or at the door. For more information about Community Nursing Services or to donate to the charity go to CNS-Cares.org.

**This segment contains sponsored content