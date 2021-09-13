Click here to see how to enter the Vacation to Disneyland Resort Sweepstakes!

Jessie is hanging out at Sleeping Beauty’s castle with Arielle and they’re talking about Disney’s Halloween magic!

Halloween magic returns with frightfully fun experiences at both Disneyland® Park and Disney California Adventure® Park. With seasonal décor, transformed Halloween-themed attractions, sightings of beloved Disney characters and dastardly villains, delightful tricks and treats abound!

At Disneyland® Park, the familiar grin of the Mickey Mouse jack-o-lantern greets you as you stroll along Main Street, U.S.A. In New Orleans, Haunted Mansion Holiday features a merry makeover. Experience the supernatural projection and special effects show, Halloween Screams– and on select nights, the show takes to the skies with the addition of fireworks.

At Disney California Adventure® Park, Oogie Boogie’s spell transforms Buena Vista Street and favorite attractions. Visit “Radiator Screams,” where the residents have decorated the town for a unique Haul-O-Ween makeover. As night falls, Guardians of the Galaxy – Monster After Dark offers an exciting Halloween adventure filled with creepy creatures and thrilling drops.

In Paradise Gardens, Plaza de la Familia returns for a celebration inspired by the tradition of Día de Los Muertos.

Starting today you can enter to win the Vacation to the Disneyland Resort Sweepstakes!

There will be two winners in this Sweepstakes. On September 28, 2021, at 8:00 AM MDT, the winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winners will each receive an award letter, non-transferrable and non-convertible, redeemable at Disney for the following:

Two (2) night stay, standard room/quad occupancy, at one of the hotels of the Disneyland® Resort as selected by Disney in its sole discretion.*

Four (4) 3-Day, 1 Park per day Disneyland® Resort tickets good for admission to the Disneyland® Park or the Disney California Adventure® Park, but not to both parks on the same day (subject to restrictions).*

Value of each package is $1,740.00

*The prize package does not include airfare; departure fees; baggage fees; travel insurance; room service; parking fees; laundry service; spa treatments; food; alcoholic beverages; merchandise; souvenirs; incidental expenses; local and long-distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges, resort fees; and any taxes; or all other charges not explicitly included herein.

*Sponsored content