(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council joined us to help prepare the perfect dish to celebrate Fall! A classic, hearty beef and barley soup!

Ingredients:

1 Beef Arm Chuck Roast, Boneless, cut into 3/4-inch pieces (about 2 pounds)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups chopped onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced carrots

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves

6 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

3/4 cup uncooked medium pearled barley

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef Arm Chuck Roast Boneless; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef; remove from stockpot, pour off drippings. Season beef with pepper and salt.

Cook’s Tip: Beef Stew Meat may be substituted for beef Arm Chuck Roast.

Add onions, celery, carrots, garlic, and thyme to the stockpot; cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until vegetables are lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in broth and barley. Return beef to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer for 1 hour or until beef is fork-tender. Stir in balsamic vinegar.

Cook’s Tip: You may add additional vegetables for a heartier soup such as green beans, snap peas, broccoli and cauliflower. Add to stockpot with onions, celery, and carrots.

Test Kitchen Tips: Cook until fork-tender. When the fork can be inserted without resistance and releases easily when pulled out, the beef is done.

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE, then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for cooking tips and tricks and more delicious recipes!

