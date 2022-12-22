Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — City Creek Center has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Today we have Matt James of The Gem Studio, they are located on the west block of City Creek Center, just north of the fountain.

The Gem Studio is a great gift idea for anyone on your list whether you make something for that special someone, or you purchase a class. Why not give the gift of experience with a workshop at The Gem Studio?

The gem studio is a silversmithing workshop where they teach you how to design and create your own unique piece of jewelry right in the heart of Salt Lake City. They supply all the materials you will need, and the instructors guide you step by step through the entire process.

The Gem Studio offers a variety of options to ensure that you leave with a one-of-a-kind piece that you love! Every purchase at The Gem Studio helps support their orphanage in Uganda.

The Gem Studio’s products include:

Custom rings

Custom bands

Custom bracelets

Accessories

Earrings

When you shop at The Gem Studio, your dollars do more than buy jewelry, they make a difference.

If you are not familiar with City Creek Center, let me tell you a little bit about it. It offers shopping and dining with over one hundred stores, and more than twenty-five places to eat, and covers two city blocks in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City.

In addition to shopping and food, you can feed fish, and see fountain shows conveniently found near the Clark Planetarium which offers 10,000 Square Feet of exhibit space, a full dome theatre, and IMAX theatres.

Make sure you visit the City Creek Center website to learn more about what they have to offer.

