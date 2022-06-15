(The Daily Dish) In today’s busy world, most parents are expected to work outside of the home just to keep up. Beehive Meals makes it possible so parents can still bring the family together while enjoying a delicious, home-cooked meal.

Founded by Allyse Jackson in late 2019 and has seen tremendous growth through the last few years has helped tens of thousands of families through the pandemic. Allyse gets the problem as she is a busy mom of three little kids, Ages 5, 3, and 1. She understands how busy life can get while still taking care of a family.

Today Jennifer is showing how easy it is! Take a look at the ingredients in the Cilantro Lime Chicken that is on the Menu this June!

Ingredients:

Chicken breast

Salsa

Tomato juice

Jalapeno peppers

Onion

Dehydrated onion

Distilled vinegar

Salt

Dehydrated garlic

Corn

Lime juice

Cilantro

Garlic salt

Directions:

Set time. Cook in slow cooker on LOW for 2-3 hours for thawed or 3-4 hours frozen.

Remove chicken and shred. You’ll know the chicken is done when it is tender and shreds easily.

Return shredded chicken to the pot and stir.

Plate and serve as desired and enjoy!

Remember that this is just the base, you can always include your twist! It can easily be made into burritos, salads, tacos, nachos, and more.

The Company was designed to make it as easy as possible for busy parents looking to still spend quality time around the dinner table with their family while still enjoying home-cooked meals.

They offer a rotating menu each month of ten freezer meals. Customers simply find an open date within their county and place an order. They then prepare all the meals about 48 hours before the reserved delivery date, seal them in vacuumed-sealed packaging, freezer them, and deliver them straight to your front door.

Take a look at what is on the July Menu:

Sloppy Joes

Artichoke Chicken

Philly Cheesesteak

Sausage Penne

Honey Glazed Pork Roast

Balsamic Chicken

Pesto Mozzarella Chicken

Summer Corn Chowder

Veggie Chili Mac

Salsa Verde Pork

If you would like to sign up to receive your meals or for additional information visit their website.

*Sponsored content.