Childhood hunger needs to be solved, come see how to help

When some people hear USANA Kids Eat, they think of USANA Amphitheater, but it is so much more than that. Today on The Daily Dish, we have Surae and Nicea to tell us all about it with their director, Michelle Benedict.

USANA Health Sciences sponsors the amphitheater, but USANA is actually a global health company that operates in 24 countries around the world. The USANA Foundation started USANA Kids Eat to help address the issue that one in five Utah kids are food insecure.

Hunger in Utah is more prevalent than most might think. COVID has hit those in need even harder than the rest, especially those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

More than 56,000 children along the Wasatch Front wonder if they will have food to eat today. The problem is worse on weekends and extended breaks from school. A lot of work is being done to address the hunger in our backyards, but we can do so much more.

Michelle tells Surae and Nicea about how heartwarming it is to provide these meal bags to kids, especially knowing that many of these children say the weekly food bag they receive is the only consistent thing that they have in their lives. The kids are thrilled and grateful and it’s tender to see the smiles and relief knowing that they will have food to eat. USANA likes knowing that they are helping to make a difference in communities.

USANA Kids Eat has several programs available to help but to start, they offer Teacher and COVID Relief. Their main program is the Weekend bag program that is funded through community donations and sponsor adoptions. They currently have 35 schools on the Weekend Program, and they deliver 930 bags total to schools each weekend. They’ve just added 5 new schools and expect to add a lot more for fall. The USANA Kids Eat program has many schools on their waiting list hoping to be adopted and added to the program. They also offer a Holiday Bags Program and much more!

At this time there are three opportunities available to help USANA Kids Eat. They’re in need of Volunteer Delivery Driver, Packing bags, and adopting schools later in the year and of course, they’re always in need of donations.

For more information about how you can help, please visit their website or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.

