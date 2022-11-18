Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) Nicea and Surae are showing viewers just how easy it is to follow and make one of the many recipes that are available on the Cache Valley Creamery website. Today they chose to make Cheesy Cornbread Muffins!

Do you have a recipe that you would like to share with our viewers? Enter to win!

Ingredients:

1½ cups cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup Cache Valley Shredded Medium Cheddar Cheese divided

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1¼ cup reduced-fat milk

2 large eggs

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

Instructions:

PREHEAT oven to 375° F.

SPRAY the cups of a muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.

COMBINE cornmeal, flour, ½ cup cheese, sugar, baking powder, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl.

BEAT milk, eggs and oil together in another mixing bowl.

STIR wet ingredients and green onions into dry ingredients until just mixed.

TRANSFER batter to the prepared muffin pan, dividing evenly among the cups. Divide remaining ¼ cup cheese among the tops of the muffins.

BAKE for 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the muffins comes out clean.

Visit the Cache Valley Creamery website to print this recipe for your records at home or to find additional recipes to try.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.