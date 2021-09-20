Cheesy Beef Chili is exactly what you need for the colder days!

Nicea and Jennifer are serving up the perfect dish for these cold temperatures that we are experiencing across Utah, check out the details below!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 medium yellow onions, diced

1 red or green bell pepper, diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/4 cup chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 pounds lean ground beef

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (14-ounce) can tomato sauce

2 (15-ounce) cans chili, black or kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups mozzarella or cheddar cheese, shredded

Salt and pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings:

Shredded cheddar cheese (additional)

Green onions, chopped

Sour cream

Tortilla strips

Jalapeno slices

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Add the onions, bell pepper, salt and pepper; sauté for about 4-5 minutes.

Add the garlic, chili powder, and cumin; cook an additional 2-3 minutes. Push the onion mixture to the sides of the pan. Add the ground beef with additional salt and pepper. Cook until broken down and browned.

Add the diced tomatoes with their juices, tomato sauce, and beans to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 25-30 minutes. Fold in the cheddar cheese. Serve with desired suggested toppings.

For more information about Utah Beef Council, tips for cooking, or additional recipes, their website.

Print this recipe for Cheesy Beef Chili from Utah Beef Council to save at home here.

*Sponsored content.