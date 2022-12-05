Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — December 5th is National Comfort Food Day, and Jennifer and Jacob with The Utah Beef Council are making Cheesy Beef and Salsa Dip. This is also great for a game day appetizer or just any dip to snack on!

Ingredients: 1 lb. ground beef 1 tablespoon chili powder 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 cup butter 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 1 cup milk 1 cup pepper jack cheese shredded 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese shredded 1 cup salsa Salt and Pepper, to taste

Serve Tortilla chips 1/4 cup cilantro chopped (optional) 3 tablespoons Cotija crumbled (optional)



Instructions: In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef. Add chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Drain. Set aside. In a stockpot or skillet over medium heat, make the roux by melting butter and add the flour. Stir with whisk and continue to cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in milk and continue to cook on low for 3-4 minutes until thickened. Whisk in the cheeses until smooth. Add the salsa and seasoned, browned beef (with accumulated juices). Simmer on low for 5 minutes. Serve warm with tortilla chips and garnish with cilantro and Cotija cheese, if desired.



You can print this recipe to have on hand at home and then make sure you head over to The Utah Beef Council website for more recipes and nutrition information.

*Sponsored Content.