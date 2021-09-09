Check out what exciting events are coming the next 10 days to the Utah State Fair!

Today is the opening day for The Utah State fair and Deena is dishing about all of it, PLUS she shows off a special treat she has been waiting all year for – Poutine from The Fry Guys!

The Utah State Fair is open from September 9th – 19th. If you head on out tonight, it’s only $7 and you can check out Animals, The Rodeo Roundup, Comedy by Jared Sherlock, and Alfred and Seymour, or Check out the Country music options of Stephanie Dana or Jana and the Rebels.

A few other guests and events over the next ten days include:

Styx and Reo Speedwagon

Jon Pardi

Demolition Derby

Nelly

Monster Trucks

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

PRCA Rodeo

and MORE!

If none of these things interest you, there are always a million other things that you and the whole family will find to satisfy their cravings for food and fun! Come check out the food, games, music, and of course more!

Head on over to the Utah State Fair website to purchase your tickets and see what other events are available.

*Sponsored content