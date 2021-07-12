Check out this recipe for a Caprese Steak Starter

Jennifer Burns with the Utah Beef Council is in The ABC4 Kitchen to cook up a favorite: Caprese Steak Starter. With Small plates and big flavors, you can’t miss! Marinate and grill skewers of bite-sized Top Sirloin Steak then toss with tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and a classic vinaigrette.

Ingredients you’ll need:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1/2 cup reduced-fat or regular balsamic vinaigrette, divided

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 container (7.5 ounces) fresh mozzarella cheese balls, drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Salt and pepper

Instructions for cooking:

Cut beef steak into 1-inch pieces. Place beef and 1/4 cup vinaigrette in a food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bag securely. Combine remaining 1/4 cup dressing, tomatoes, and mozzarella in a medium bowl, stirring to coat; cover. Marinate beef and vegetables in the refrigerator for 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Soak four 10-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Remove beef from vinaigrette; discard marinade. Thread beef evenly onto skewers, leaving small space between pieces.

Place skewers on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: To broil, place skewers on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 7 to 11 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

Remove beef from skewers; add to bowl with tomato and mozzarella. Stir in basil; mixing to coat beef with vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Evenly divide beef mixture among small serving plates.

This article contains sponsored content.