Check out this easy dish that does not break the bank!

Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are in the ABC4 Kitchen dishing about a simple summer recipe that won’t break the bank, PLUS you can add additional veggies to it!

Check out the recipe below for Beef, Asparagus, and Tomato Pasta, and print your own copy for home!

Ingredients:

3 cups uncooked pasta, any shape

1 pound fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound Ground Beef

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small white or yellow onion, chopped

2 or 3 cloves garlic, minced

2 large tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Cook pasta in boiling salted water for 10 minutes or until almost tender. Add asparagus; continue cooking 2 to 3 minutes or until pasta and asparagus are tender. Drain well. Cover to keep warm.

Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings.

Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add onion and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add beef and tomatoes; toss to mix. Season with salt and pepper.

Combine beef mixture with pasta and asparagus in large bowl; toss well. Sprinkle with cheese and parsley. Serve immediately.

For additional recipes and tips, visit the Utah Beef Council Website.

