Check out the new product that was launched at the dōTERRA evōlve Convention

Saimoni Lesu, Director of Sales for dōTERRA joined The Daily Dish today to talk about the Evolve Convention that doTERRA just held a couple of weeks ago.

Part of the fun was an announcement of several new products and Saimoni Lesu wants to talk about his favorite part of dōTERRA’s convention. A few things that he mentioned were being together in person and virtually with the dōTERRA family, focusing on the global impact dōTERRA has done and is doing in the world, plus sharing fun and NEW products with everyone!

For those looking to lower daily toxic chemicals they’re ingesting, aromatic products are an easy place to start. Getting rid of certain candles, air fresheners, and similar products does not mean that you have give up the wonderful smells that you love. dōTERRA has its own line of Aroma Essential Collections that can help you feel and smell good while removing the toxins.

Keep in mind that dōTERRA doesn’t just offer oils. Check out all of the different options that they offer:

These NEW products are going to be available starting October 1st, 2021 and we were about to get a sneak peek! Take a look at the lineup by checking out the video! Then you can head on over to their website to find an oil expert and place your order!

About doTERRA: Founded in 2008, dōTERRA was built on the mission of sharing the highest quality essential oils with the world. Having seen for themselves the incredible benefits that can be had from using these precious resources, a group of healthcare and business professionals set out to make this mission a reality. They formed a company and named it dōTERRA, a Latin derivative meaning “Gift of the Earth.”

Based in a state-of-the-art facility in Pleasant Grove, Utah, dōTERRA continues to work toward achieving its vision of providing all families everywhere with the health-promoting benefits of essential oils.

The first offering of dōTERRA essential oils included 25 single oils and 10 blends and was introduced for sale on April 25, 2008. Since that time, the dōTERRA product offering has added many more single oils and oil blends as well as nutritional, spa, and healthy living products based on essential oil technologies and comprehensive wellness philosophy. Of course, that offering couldn’t be possible without a Global Botanical Network of artisans and distillers.

As dōTERRA has become a trusted partner in the essential oils industry, it has also been able to help communities improve their own economic futures through its Co-Impact Sourcing® model and the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation™.

*Sponsored content.