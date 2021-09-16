Check out the Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Resorts from your own home!

Jessie is out and about at Disneyland Resorts again today showing off The Haunted Mansion that is located in New Orleans Square!

This entire week on The Daily Dish, we have featured several different areas you won’t want to miss out on, make sure you check them out and then head on over and enter the Vacation to the Disneyland® Resort Sweepstakes before time runs out on September 26, 2021, at 11:59 PM MDT!

Experience some of your favorite sights, special seasonal surprises, and scare-aracters from the movie. Sally, Oogie Boogie, and other Nightmare nasties will be on hand to wish you “Season’s Screamings!” The Haunted Mansion Holiday is perfect for Kids, Tweens, Teens, and Adults!

Download the app to earn digital achievements for experiencing attractions and entertainment, including Haunted Mansion! You can also earn achievements for playing games and other fun activities both in the parks and at home. Also available, you can order food and pay in the app to help limit your contact with others while in the park.

