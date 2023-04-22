Parris RV now has four locations from Murray to Payson and Pocatello, ID

PAYSON, Utah (The Daily Dish) – It’s prime outdoor adventure season here in the Intermountain West and Parris RV is here to help get you perfectly outfitted for your recreational experience and they’ve made getting a new RV or trailer simple for you as well.

Check out this awesome Class C Motorhome – The Forest River RV Solera 32DSB

Bunk Over Cab

Rear Private Bedroom

Flip-Down Bunk

Booth Dinette

Exterior Speakers

The whole family can travel together in this motorhome! You will enjoy your own sleeping space with a 60″ x 74″ queen bed across from the large wardrobe in the rear private bedroom. The kiddos will love having a 28″ x 72″ flip-down bunk above a kid’s sofa sleeper and the 60″ x 80″ bunk over cab. You could even transform the booth dinette and sofa into extra sleeping spaces if needed. Keep everyone’s bellies full with full kitchen amenities including a three burner cooktop, a 10 cu. ft. 12V refrigerator, flip-up countertop, and a undermount convection microwave. Stay protected rain or shine by the 11′ power awning, and crank up the tunes with exterior speakers!

Each one of these Forest River Solera Class C gas and diesel motorhomes proclaim the style of a new generation! Enjoy a smooth drive to your next adventure with the Solera Driving in Style package which comes with Bilstein shock absorbers. The Ford E350, Ford E450 and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 chassis also help with the smooth ride. A multi-layered laminated roof system including a crowned fiberglass roof, Lauan decking, and tubular aluminum framing protect the unit from unwanted water. The newly designed interiors are styled with durable Fortress home performance fabrics for an easy clean and are also stain resistant. Stay connected where ever you go with the Winegard Air 360+ antenna with Gateway 4G WiFi capability.

Visit ParrisRV.com or call 801-268-1110 for more information.

Parris RV’s 4 Convenient Locations:

4360 S. State Street

Murray, UT 84107

801-268-1110

5545 S. State St

Murray, UT 84107

801-262-2486

425 East 920 North

Payson, UT 84651

801-658-0852

5240 Yellowstone Ave

Chubbuck, ID 82302 (Pocatella)

208-237-8900

