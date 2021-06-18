Check out Porky’s Kauai this week on Taste Utah

It’s Friday which means we have Katy with Taste Utah bringing ABC4 Utah Viewers to all of the most delicious places to eat throughout Utah!

Today Katy is in Lehi at Porky’s Kauai with Co-Owner Justin Heyer. They’re located across the street from the roller mills where the famous movie Footloose was filmed.

The menu here is pretty small because it’s a simple thing – it’s all about the pork. Justin moved to Utah from the Island of Kauai and if anyone has been to Hawaii they’re known for a few things – Fish, macaroni salad, and pork!

The Macaroni Salad at Porky’s is traditional, with no extra sugar. Pork is cooked for about 13 and a half hours so when it comes out it falls apart and then they throw it on a flat top grill to give it a little bit of crispness. Add in some pineapple for sweetness, sauteed onions, and then some teriyaki sauce to make the mouthwatering flavor! Now throw that pork in a grilled cheese sandwich and you have just one of their fabulous sandwiches!

Check out Porky's Kauai on their website and go visit them this weekend!

