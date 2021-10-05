Chad Booth takes a look at Rural life, Trail Clean up and OHV Costume Contests

(The Daily Dish) Chad Booth joined Surae to Dish about what’s going on in several Rural Utah cities.

First off Chad and Ria go on an OHV Journey to learn why the folks from Ferron, Utah love their rural life. Throughout the journey in the San Rafael Swell, they cross as much as a thousand years of history as they visit the most remote places in the state.

Next, they head on over with Scott Huntsman as they join the Utah Jeep Crew as they host a ride up American Fork Canyon. The focus of this ride is to clean up the trail in service of the community to ensure the trails stay open for everyone.

Finally, they take a look at the 3rd annual UTV Rally in Bullfrog Valley that is taking place on November 5th and 6th. The Jamboree includes guided rides, live music, and an OHV Costume contest with prizes for the most dino-like machine on the trail.

