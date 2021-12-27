Celebrating New Years at home this year? You’ll need to try this appetizer!

(The Daily Dish) It is always fun to go out on New Year’s Eve, but it is also fun to stay in and put a bunch of appetizers out! Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council have one that is easy to make and absolutely delicious!

Ingredients:

2 beef Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounces each)

1 cup thick-and-chunky salsa, divided

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro

24 large corn tortilla chips

1/2 cup guacamole

24 fresh cilantro leaves (optional)

Instructions:

Place beef Flat Iron Steaks and 1/2 cup salsa in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours. Combine remaining 1/2 cup salsa and chopped cilantro, as desired; cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Cook’s Tip : One pound beef Top Sirloin or Top Loin Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick may be substituted for flat iron steaks. Grill Top Sirloin Steak on charcoal grill, 7 to 11 minutes (on gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes); grill Top Loin Steaks on charcoal grill, 7 to 10 minutes (on gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

: One pound beef Top Sirloin or Top Loin Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick may be substituted for flat iron steaks. Grill Top Sirloin Steak on charcoal grill, 7 to 11 minutes (on gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes); grill Top Loin Steaks on charcoal grill, 7 to 10 minutes (on gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Carve steaks into thin slices; cut slices into bite-size pieces. Arrange chips on platter. Top each chip evenly with reserved salsa mixture, beef and guacamole.

Garnish with cilantro leaf, if desired.

Serve immediately.

For more information about Utah Beef Council or additional recipes, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

