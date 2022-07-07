(The Daily Dish) Joni Clark, Director of Development at The Children’s Center Utah joined us today to talk about their upcoming event to benefit three nonprofits – Food Truck Faceoff!

Proceeds from the Food Truck Faceoff event will benefit Fourth Street Clinic, The Children’s Center Utah, and Utah Community Action. This free event offers live music, a beer garden, and 3 opportunities to win a Traeger Grill!

National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each July to bring awareness to the unique struggles that racial and ethnic minority communities face regarding mental illness in the United States. Unfortunately, Racism causes trauma, and is an Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) for children and, as such, has negative mental health consequences for children and, of course, youth and adults as well.

Factors affecting access to treatment by members of diverse ethnic/racial groups may include:

Lack of insurance, underinsurance

Mental illness stigma, often greater among minority populations

Lack of diversity among mental health care providers

Lack of culturally competent providers

Language barriers

Distrust in the health care system

Inadequate support for mental health service in safety-net settings

To learn about best practices for treating diverse populations and to get answers to your questions from leading psychiatrists, please visit APA’s Cultural Competency webpage.

Utah’s largest food truck rally for charity is back this summer. On July 16, from 4 to 10 p.m., more than 25 food trucks will gather at Liberty Park for the eighth annual Food Truck Face-Off, presented by Discover.

