(The Daily Dish) Today in the Kitchen we have Jennifer Burns with Beehive Meals cooking up Carne Asada. Normally, we think of carne asada being served as tacos but that’s not always the case.

Let’s take a look at a few different options and how Beehive Meals makes enjoying this yummy dish. To start, No hard and fast rule says you are required to eat Carne Asada as a taco but let’s say that’s the choice you make… Why not top it off with a few of these recommendations: salsa of your choice, guacamole, and even onion!

You also have the option of adding it on top of your fries or a rice bowl and adding in all of your favorite additional extras! You can also make cheesy quesadillas, or save some and add it to your nachos! The possibilities are endless but either way, you’re going to want to try them all!

Beehive Meals is a women-owned and operated business with the mission to make family dinner a priority by removing the busy work from the preparation. They provide pre-assembled crock pot ready freezer meals and deliver them straight to your front door.

To order, visit the website and reserve the next available delivery date within your county. The team prepares the meals, freezes them in vacuumed packaged bags for easy storage, and delivers them to your doorstep on your reserved date. All that is left is the easy part – throw the meal in your crockpot, maybe add a side or two, sit down and then enjoy it with your family!

When you find something that works for you, you want to share it. Beehive Meals was created for this exact reason. They want to help make it possible so parents can still work, support their families AND be able to sit down and enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal – TOGETHER.

A company designed to make it as easy as possible for busy parents looking to still spend quality time around the dinner table with their family while still enjoying home-cooked meals and also make it affordable.

Because of their extremely loyal customer base, they do tend to sell out quickly. Customers remove the ingredients from the bag, cook them in the crockpot, maybe add a side or two, and then enjoy them together as a family.

If you would like to sign up to receive your meals or for additional information visit the Beehive Meals website.

