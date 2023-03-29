SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The American Heart Association is encouraging us all to take a step in the right direction – toward healthier living and healthier hearts. Dr. Antonio Gutierrez – American Heart Association Volunteer Expert – says don’t be surprised if your doctor presciebes a walk at your next check-up.

Studies show that walking just thirty to sixty minutes per day can drastically improve your health and reduce the risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. It can even prevent serious health complications for people suffering from peripheral artery disease (PAD) which affects more than 8.5 million Americans.

Dr. Gutierrez says two of the warning signs of PAD, often include pain in the legs and hip muscles while walking.

Fast facts about walking:

• 6,000 steps a day improves overall health

• 3.1 miles per hour is the average speed of a human

• Creativity can boost by 60% from walking

• Just 15 minutes of walking can curb sugar cravings

For more information, visit Heart.org/PAD.

About Dr. Antonio Gutierrez:

Antonio Gutierrez, MD, MHS, American Heart Association national volunteer expert and PAD National Action Plan writing group member, Assistant Professor of Medicine Duke School of Medicine, Director of Catheterization Laboratory Durham VAMC

Dr. Gutierrez’s clinical interests include diagnostic and interventional coronary angiography, peripheral angiography and percutaneous intervention, and vascular medicine. His research interests are focused on peripheral artery disease. He has been involved in multiple clinical trials involving patients with atherosclerotic disease and has published several peer-reviewed articles and reviews.

Dr. Gutierrez received his Bachelor of Arts from the College of the Holy Cross in 2000, Doctorate of Medicine from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in 2007, and Masters of Health Science in Clinical Research from Duke University School of Medicine in 2012. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Duke University Medical Center in 2010 and was appointed Chief Medical Resident of the Durham VA Medical Center in 2011. Dr. Gutierrez completed his General Cardiology and Vascular Medicine Fellowships at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a Clinical Research Fellowship at the TIMI Study Group. Most recently Dr. Gutierrez matriculated his Interventional Cardiology Fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Gutierrez is currently an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Duke University Hospital and Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Durham VA Medical Center.

Sponsored by American Heart Association.