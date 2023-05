See how Jimmy Kimmel welcomes May to his show!

HOLLYWOOD, CA (ABC4 Utah) – Jimmy Kimmel welcomes the month of May to the Jimmy Kimmel Show in his very unique Jimmy Kimmel kind of way. Take a look at the clip.

Join Jimmy weeknights at 10:35pm only on ABC4 Utah!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Hoopes Vision.