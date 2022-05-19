(The Daily Dish) Mircea Divricean, President and CEO of Kostopulos Dream Foundation (CampK) joined Nicea and Surae on the show today to talk about what new and exciting things are happening this year!

Mircea is excited to announce that all of its summer programs are back after a pause because of the pandemic. During this time they’ve been able to install many new features for everyone that visits to enjoy! They will be adding features in addition to the Equestrian center, High Ropes Court, Sport Course, Fishing Pond, and Fire Pits that are already available.

A few NEW features they’re adding are:

New Cabins

New Restrooms

They’re breaking ground on a splash pad

They offer many programs available year-round but there are many different options when it comes to Summer Camps. You can register for Mini-Day Camp or Day Camp, with many activities available for each camp.

In addition to all of the fun changes that have been happening at CampK is the 34th Annual “Send A Kid to Camp” Gala Dinner and Concert.

All proceeds will support CampK’s program for people with disabilities and special needs. The Gala will include:

Social Hour

Dinner

Inspirational Program and Speakers

Silent Auction

Live Auction

And Live Music Entertainment by Peter Breinholt

Make sure you reserve your spot in the Gala by Phone# at (801) 582-0700 or Email: kdf@campk.org!

Many ask “Who can attend CampK”? The answer is ANYONE! Children, Teens, and Adults with and without disabilities!

Are you interested in attending or do you want to know how you can get involved? Head on over to their Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Website for more information about everything available!

*Sponsored by Utah Department of Health.