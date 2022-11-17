Salt lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) Cache Valley Creamery has offered flavorful cheeses that are inspired by the people, values, and beauty of the Cache Valley region. Using only the highest-quality ingredients, the cheese products sold under the brand elevate every meal and bring friends and family together to create lasting memories.

Cache Valley Creamery was joined by the Utah Food Bank and the Salt Lake Education Foundation to provide food and cheese for distribution to parts of the Salt Lake City School District.

The students, and their families, who reside in the neighborhoods often do not have access to affordable, fresh produce and high-quality food, as neighborhood grocery stores are few and far between. The monthly Mobile Food Distributions from the Utah Food Bank helps to alleviate some of that disparity.

Salt Lake Education Foundation: The Salt Lake Education Foundation supports every student in the Salt Lake City School District, helping ensure that they achieve their goals both in and out of the classroom.

Cache Valley Creamery: Since 1937, Cache Valley Creamery – the #1 cheese brand in the state of Utah – has offered flavorful cheeses that are inspired by the people, values, and beauty of the Cache Valley region.

Utah Food Bank: For over 118 years, Utah Food Bank has stayed true to its objective of serving those in need throughout the state. They work tirelessly with community partners and volunteers to continue making an impact and fulfilling their mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide.

Visit the Cache Valley Creamery website for products, and recipes and also where you can locate a store to get all of the ooey, gooey, goodness that makes everything taste SO good!

