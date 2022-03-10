(The Daily Dish) Jeremy Claflin with Papa Murphy’s kitchen joined Nicea today to tell us about the delicious new pizza fresh out of Papa Murphy’s kitchen – Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza!

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken is available now through April 17 and includes fresh ingredients: Grilled chicken, mixed onions, crispy bacon and topped with tangy Buffalo sauce and is the perfect “game” food!

Right now you can add cookie dough and two 2-liters of soda to a Family size Buffalo Ranch pizza on original crust and you have the “All Star Bundle” for just $26.

Don’t hesitate to be the “All-Star” with your family or friends with Papa Murphy’s fresh and hot pizzas right out of the oven.

Whether you’re gearing up for a night out to the game or a night in to watch the game with your family and friends, Papa Murphy’s has the perfect item on its menu that will satisfy everyone on your team!

Papa Murphy’s is premium quality pizza that is made fresh daily and baked hot in your oven. Check out their website, find a location and place an order!

*Sponsored Content