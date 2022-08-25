(The Daily Dish) While television has changed a lot over the last several decades, there are still stars within the industry that have made a lasting impression on fans. Spanning through the 1970s and 1980s, Happy Days was considered to be one of the most iconic shows in television history. It introduced us to household names like Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, while also sharing relatable stories of life during the golden years.

Anson Williams gained worldwide popularity as the actor who portrayed Warren “Potsie” Weber on Happy Days. He filled this role from 1974-1984, eventually nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. On top of his work with Happy Days, Williams has acted in other popular shows like Laverne & Shirley, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Baywatch, The Odd Couple, and many more.

Anson Williams will be attending the 2022 FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention from September 22nd through September 24th. He’ll join a host of other celebrity guests as they meet with fans for autographs, photo op sessions, and panels.

You can find Anson at the event all three days, giving fans plenty of chances to meet him in person and share what his work has meant.

To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to FanXSaltLake.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content