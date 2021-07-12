Bring your dog to the park for a night full of dogs, live music, food and more!

Amy Nilsson Salt Lake City Event Manager and Melissa Snow the host for NOW979 joined Surae on The Daily Dish with a special friend to talk about upcoming events in Salt Lake City.

It’s YAPPY HOUR! Yappy Hour is back and starting Tuesday 07/13 from 6 PM – 9 PM at Fairmont Park and bring your dog to the park for a fun night of food, drinks, live music, activities and much more!

Admission is free for the event but Fairmont Park wants your plastic shopping bags! Please make sure they’re reusable and have no holes. Come grab some food, let the pup’s play in the off leash play ground, and enjoy!

Looking to adopt or does your dog need some light grooming? Salt Lake County Animal Services will be offering nail trims, licensing and microchipping.

Come on down to Fairmont Park from 6 PM – 9 PM tonight and have a great time with Yappy Hour!

To learn more about Events happening in Salt Lake City you can visit the SLC Events website. If you’d like more information about Yappy Hour events, visit their Facebook Page.

This article contains sponsored content.