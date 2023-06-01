MIDVALE, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Now here’s a great gift idea for the dad! Introduce him to pickleball and the new Bird Paddles by Grip6.

Utah based manufacturers Grip6 – known for their quality belts, wallets and socks – have a new, fun product out justr in time for summer 2023 – the Bird Pickleball Paddle.

Bird by Grip6 offers two pickleball paddle designs – The Classic and The Ergo. Both paddles start with a 14mm polypropylene honeycomb core, then encased between 6-8 layers of 100% carbon fiber. The top layer is then textured through a peel-ply process to give the surface the optimal roughness to grip the ball.

The Ergo paddle is designed to not only relieve elbow and wrist fatigue, but also to deliver more power and increase hit accuracy in your backhand and serve. This is accomplished because the bend is in the paddle, not your wrist, which means your arm and hand take natural positions in strikes, simplifying hits and requiring fewer articulations of your wrist and elbow joints.

Pre-Order specials are happening now. Order your Bird Pickleball Paddle online at BirdPickleball.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Grip6.