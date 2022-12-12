Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — December 14th is National Biscuits and Gravy day, which means that Today we have Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council in Studio sharing another great recipe for you to celebrate with!

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 large white onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning or sage

1/2 teaspoon paprika

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon beef bouillon granules

2 cups milk

1-2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

1 can (16 oz.) jumbo biscuits

3 green onions, chopped (optional)

1/4 cup parsley, chopped (optional)

Directions:

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, sauté beef (breaking it up) and onion with salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes or until beef is browned and onion is softened. Reduce heat to medium. Add garlic, poultry seasoning, or sage and paprika; cook another minute; stir frequently. Add flour and bouillon; stir to coat the mixture. Slowly pour in milk, continuously stirring until it thickens.

Cook biscuits according to package directions. To serve, place two biscuits per plate. Top with desired amount of beef gravy. Garnish with green onions and parsley, if desired. Serve immediately.

Make sure you print this recipe to have on hand at home and then head on over to The Utah Beef Council website for more recipes and nutritional information.

