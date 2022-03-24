(The Daily Dish) Kelle Stephens, President of Dixie Technical College is sitting down with Nicea today on their beautiful campus to talk about how their available programs are growing and what is new and available!

Communities can not live without essential workers and luckily those programs are available at Dixie Technical College. You can learn from instructors with the latest technology and hands-on tools. You won’t be spending your time taking general education classes.

At Dixie Technical College you’ll immerse yourself in classes that are directly related to the field of study right from the start. Now, especially in the state of Utah, students have more choices than ever before. They can choose a 2 or 3-year degree-granting program OR they can choose a technical college path – a path that will take them into a great career. By the time you’ve finished, you will be getting job offers that you’ll be glad you made the choice that you did.

The difference between traditional and technical education

Traditional education typically includes a lot of book learning and written tests. In some careers, you’ll most certainly need a bachelor’s degree to go to work, while other jobs require certain skills. Students can get these types of job-focused education at Dixie Tech with Technical education.

With a Technical education, the programs last about a year, are low-cost, and are aligned to meet industry demands. In addition, these programs drill deep and train students so well that the local industry is confident and eager for someone with a Dixie Tech Certificate for jobs that are relevant and needed right now.

At Dixie Tech, you have the option of 26 accredited programs, from culinary to collision repair and they’re now offering a Biotech certificate.

Biotechnology explores the intersection of technology and living things. Genomics, the development and production of medicine, food products, nutritional supplements, and artificial limbs. All of this would fall under this field of study.

Upon graduating from the program, students can expect to work as lab technicians in hospitals, research labs, or manufacturing settings. Work as a lab assistant alongside established scientists where you can test products to ensure they meet safety standards.

The Biotechnology program at Dixie Tech counts towards the first year of an associate degree. Check out the programs that are available by visiting their website.

