SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – When you don’t have time to swing by your neighborhood golden arches for your favorite burger, give this homemade recipe a try.

Homemade “Big Mac Burger”

1 lb. ground beef

4 sesame seed hamburger buns, plus 4 additional bottom buns

4 cheese slices

12 dill pickle slices

1/4 white onion, diced

Iceberg lettuce, shredded (topping)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Big Mac Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons sweet relish

2 tablespoons white onion, diced

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Divide the ground beef into 8 thin hamburger patties. Season with salt and pepper on each side. In a large skillet over med-high heat, cook beef patties, four at a time, for 1-3 minutes per side.

To make the Big Mac Sauce, mix all ingredients in a medium bowl.

To assemble burgers, spread the Big Mac sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese slice and first hamburger patty on the bottom bun. Follow with middle (bottom) bun, then Big Mac sauce, lettuce, onion, pickles and second hamburger patty. Top with final bun. Serve immediately.

Memorial Day is around the corner! Surprise your friends and family at your BBQ by upping your burger game!

Get more delicious recipe ideas from UtahBeef.org.

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.