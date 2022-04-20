(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns shared an amazing way to prepare a Chicken Alfredo meal from Beehive Meals. Based in Utah, this ready-to-make recipe is both simple and succulent, giving subscribers a great way to get healthy gourmet flavors from home.

‘Beehive’ Chicken Alfredo

Ingredients:

Chicken breast

Heavy cream

Butter

Parmesan cheese

Cream cheese

Spices

Directions:

Step 1:

Add water to meal in slow cooker.

Smaller Portions – Add 2/3 cup of water.

Regular Portions – Add 1 cup of water.

Bigger Portions – Add 1 1/3 cups of water.

Step 2:



Set time. Cook in slow cooker on LOW for 2-3 hours [thawed] or 3-4 hours [frozen].

Step 3:



Remove chicken and shred. You’ll know the chicken is done when it is tender and shreds easily. Return shredded chicken back to pot and stir.

Step 4:



Plate and serve as desired.

Slow Cooker (Crockpot) Sizes

The size of your crockpot can affect the outcome of your meal. If your crockpot is smaller than what we recommend, you may need to cook your meal a little longer. If it’s larger than what we recommend you may need to shorten the cooking time. You will need to keep a close eye on the chicken as it cooks. Here are the crockpot sizes we recommend for each meal size to help cook your meals just right:

Smaller Portion (SP) – 3-Quart Crockpot

Regular Portion (RP) – 4-Quart Crockpot

Bigger Portion (BP) – 6-Quart Crockpot

