Salt lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Jennifer Burns with The Utah Beef Council is in the kitchen cooking up a soup to help keep your family warm as the winter weather sweeps across the state today.

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)

2 cups water

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained

1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked large elbow macaroni

4 ounces smoked Beef Sausage, sliced

Directions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from the skillet with a slotted spoon. Remove drippings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness. Meanwhile, combine water, tomatoes, vegetables, and broth in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in macaroni and beef; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sausage; continue simmering for 2 to 4 minutes or until macaroni is tender and beef sausage is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: Other pasta shapes, such as rotini, bow ties, medium shells, or ditalini, may be substituted for large elbow macaroni; adjust cooking time as needed.

Print for your records and then visit The Utah Beef Council website for additional recipes and cooking tips.

*Sponsored Content.