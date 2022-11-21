Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Jennifer Burns with The Utah Beef Council is cooking up a dish for Thanksgiving. If you don’t have a favorite stuffing dish, or even if you do, you’ll want to grab this recipe and try it out this Thanksgiving with your family!

Ingredients:

1-pound lean ground beef

1 medium onion (diced)

2 stalks of celery (diced)

2 packages turkey stuffing mix 6oz (170g) per package

3 cups water

Directions:

Brown the ground beef in a pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Use a wooden spoon to break the beef into little chunks. Drain the grease.

Stir in the diced onion and celery and cook until tender and soft. Turn off the heat and let cool slightly.

Stir in the stuffing mix. Slowly pour in the water, stirring so that all the dry bread pieces soak up the water evenly. Let the stuffing sit for about 10-15 minutes to allow the bread to soften from the water.

Spoon the stuffing into the cavity of a turkey that is ready to be roasted. As you are stuffing the turkey, you can gently press the stuffing into the cavity with the back of the spoon. This can allow you to get more stuffing into the cavity.

Roast the turkey according to the temperature and time for the size and weight of your turkey.

Don’t forget to print this recipe for your records at home and then make sure you head on over to The Utah Beef Council website where you can get additional recipes and tips!

