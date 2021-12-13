Beef Sliders that are perfect for any party or get together

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is in the ABC4 Kitchen to show us how to make Brazilian Beef and Cheese Appetizer Sliders. These little beef sliders are the perfect size for serving at a party or get together.

Ingredients:

12 ounces deli Roast Beef, diced

2 teaspoons flour

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup diced tomato

Dill pickle slices (optional)

6 slider buns

Instructions:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add flour and vegetable oil; cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add water and stir until sauce thickens. Add cheese and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in beef.

Put 1/3 cup of meat and cheese mixture on bottom of each bun. Top with 2 tablespoons diced tomato and 1 or 2 dill pickle (if desired). Close sandwiches.



For additional information and more recipes visit the Utah Beef Council website.

*Sponsored Content.