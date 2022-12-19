Salt Lake City Utah (The Daily Dish) — Do you struggle with coming up with a meal for Christmas eve or Christmas day? Maybe you’re tired of the same ‘ole thing each year? Don’t worry, we have you covered! Today we have Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council in the kitchen with another recipe that is filling, and nutritious and the whole family is going to be begging you to make it again and again!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil

1 5-pound beef chuck roast

2 cups beef stock

3 onions, cut into large wedges

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 dried bay leaves

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 pounds carrots, cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks

2 pounds potatoes, cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season roast with salt and pepper. Sear each side for 2-3 minutes.

Add stock, onions, carrots, potatoes garlic, bay leaves and thyme. Bring to a simmer, cover; put in the oven, and roast for 3-4 hours or until cooked all the way through to desired doneness. (Note: Adjust cooking time based on size of the roast.)

Transfer the roast, carrots, and potatoes to a platter. Let rest for 10 minutes. Cut the roast into slices. Pour pan juice over each serving or make a gravy with it. Serve immediately.

Beef Gravy Ingredients:

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups beef broth

3/4 cup sour cream or whipping cream

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Beef Gravy Directions:

In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour to make a rue. Slowly pour in the beef broth while whisking constantly.

Cook over medium heat, continually stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes.

Mix in the sour cream or whipping cream, salt and pepper, to taste.

Top over beef pot roast, potatoes and carrots. Garnish with parsley.

Serve immediately.

This recipe is perfect because it doesn’t use a lot of dishes, it makes the entire house smell delicious and the taste is absolutely amazing! Make sure you print this recipe for your records to save at home.

Make sure you head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for additional recipes and tips and tricks for the perfect marinades, rubs and sauces.

