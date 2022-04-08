(The Daily Dish) A fancy, delicious and not difficult meal that is sure to please all palates in your home.

Ingredients:

2-3 lbs. Red Rock Beef Chuck Roast

2 tablespoons Hey Grill Hey Beef BBQ Rub

4-5 large carrots

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large shallot or 1/4 white onion, diced

2.5 oz. Monties Dried Tart Cherries

2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon or brown mustard

1 1/2 cups beef broth

2 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons Cox Honeyland Gourmet Creamed Honey

1 tablespoon Butcher’s Bunches Dirty Diana Cheery Cherry Blast

2 tablespoons butter

Redmond Real Salt: Organic Garlic Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Pat chuck roast dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Season with Hey Grill Hey Beef BBQ Rub on all sides. In an oiled Dutch oven, sear all sides. Place carrots underneath the roast; cover. Cook in oven until a meat thermometer registers 145 degrees for medium rare or adjust to your desired doneness. Let meat rest for at least five minutes on a cutting board.

In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and water; set aside. In a saucepan over medium heat, add olive oil, shallots or onions; sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add Monties Dried Tart Cherries and mustard; cook for 1 minute. Stir in red wine vinegar and beef broth. Bring to boil. Reduce to a simmer. Add the cornstarch and water mixture while continuously stirring. Cook until the mixture is slightly thickened. Stir in Cox Honeyland Gourmet Creamed Honey, Butcher’s Bunches Dirty Diana Cheery Cherry Blast and butter. Cook over low heat for 1-2 minutes.

To serve, slice beef roast. Divide onto plates and serve with desired amount of Tart Cherry Sauce.

Note: Serve the above meal with a fresh vegetable or salad. You can also shred the beef roast and use in subs, tacos, enchiladas or burritos with a Farmers Feeding Utah offered melting cheese and Salsa Mendoza sauces or salsas.

Print the recipe for Beef Chuck Roast with Tart Cherry Sauce for your records HERE and then head over to the Farmers Feeding Utah Website to grab all of your ingredients!

*Sponsored content.