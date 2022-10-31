(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen cooking up a Halloween Favorite – Beef Chili! Something to keep those Ghouls and Goblins warm as they take over the neighborhood tonight!
- Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
- 1 can (15 ounces) reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes
- 1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies or sliced jalapeño peppers
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- Toppings:
- Sour cream
- Chopped fresh cilantro
- Sliced green onions
- Shredded Cheddar cheese
- Sliced avocado (optional)
Directions:
- Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot.
- Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
- Pour off drippings.
- Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef.
- Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.
- Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally.
- Garnish with Toppings, as desired.
- Cook’s Tip: Omit green onions and cilantro if serving to early eaters (6-7 months).
- Toppings like avocado and shredded cheddar cheese provide a great opportunity for providing a variety of taste and texture to this dish for early eaters (6-7 months).
Print the recipe for your records at home HERE and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council Website for additional recipes and cooking tips and tricks!
*Sponsored content.