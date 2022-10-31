(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen cooking up a Halloween Favorite – Beef Chili! Something to keep those Ghouls and Goblins warm as they take over the neighborhood tonight!

Ingredients : 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean) 1 can (15 ounces) reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes 1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies or sliced jalapeño peppers 2 tablespoons chili powder

: Toppings : Sour cream Chopped fresh cilantro Sliced green onions Shredded Cheddar cheese Sliced avocado (optional)

Directions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip : Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Garnish with Toppings, as desired.

Cook’s Tip : Omit green onions and cilantro if serving to early eaters (6-7 months). Toppings like avocado and shredded cheddar cheese provide a great opportunity for providing a variety of taste and texture to this dish for early eaters (6-7 months).

